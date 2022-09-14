Aniruddha Jatkar To Bigg Boss Kannada OTT? Actor's Take On Rumours

Aniruddha Jatkar is a noted face of the Kannada Cinema Industry. He is also a singer, writer, director, social activist, and businessman. Apart from Kannada, he has also worked in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Tamil films. But he came into the limelight after appearing in the Kannada soap opera Jothe Jotheyali. His performance in the show received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Recently, a rumour that the actor was going to be a part of the famous reality show Bigg Boss Kannada OTT went viral. However, the actor has put an end to all such rumours, denying that was ever going to be part of the reality programme.

He shared a tweet of Public TV on his Instagram official Instagram handle as proof of it and wrote, “I am not going to Bigg Boss, I am not going to Bigg Boss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniruddha Jatkar (@aniruddhajatkar)

Well, this is not the first time Aniruddha has been rumoured to be on the list of Bigg Boss contestants. In the past seasons too, he has been rumored to be on lists of contestants.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the professional front, Aniruddha Jatkar is currently making headlines as he was ousted from the daily soap Jothe Jotheyali for his rude behaviour. The Kannada television producer association decided to ban him from appearing in any TV series for the next two years owing to his alleged rude behaviour on the sets of the show.

However, after Aniruddha quit the show, the fans were furious with the director and the channel. Fans were on the verge of boycotting the series but Aniruddha took a step forward and asked fans not to do that. He said he was eternally grateful for their love. But please don’t do this, He asked with folded hands. Aniruddha also appealed on social media to his fans to show their love and support, wishes, blessings, and prayers through non-violent means.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here