Anirudh Ravichander Covers 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Title Tune on Piano, Karan Johar Calls it 'Lovely'

Music composer Anirudh Ravinchander is a hot property in the Southern film industry. His next is Vijay's Master and it was recently announced that he will also be scoring music for Vikram and Dhruv Vikram-starrer Chiyaan 60, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Now, Anirudh covers Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho title tune on piano flooring his fans. "Kal Ho Naa Ho. One of my all time favourite pieces," wrote Anirudh as he shared a two minute long video playing the emotional background tune. Anirudh's cover of the track is winning the hearts of his fans on social media.

In fact, Kal Ho Naa Ho producer Karan Johar also shared Anirudh's video on social media and heaped praise on him. "This is just so lovely," wrote Karan posting Anirudh's cover clip on his Twitter handle.

Many fans commented on Karan's post saying he should give Anirudh an opportunity to score for films in Bollywood.

Give him some projects in Bollywood @karanjohar I bet @anirudhofficial ll give lot of chartbusters for sure . Whole world is aware of chartbusters its time for his Bollywood projects — Girish Nehru (@GirishNehru) June 10, 2020

This was really sooo heart touching! ❤ — Abeera Saha (@AbeeraSaha) June 10, 2020

— MASTER ! ⱽᶦʲᵃʸ (@BIGIL77534130) June 10, 2020

