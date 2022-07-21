Anirudh Ravichander on Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan: Grew Up Watching His Films

South music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is gearing up to work alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee Kumar's directorial Jawan. Notably, this will be the first time that Ravichander will create music for a Bollywood movie. The music sensation has carved a niche for himself in the South industry, now he is equally excited to make his debut in the Hindi film industry.

During his latest press interaction, Ravichander candidly revealed that he had no plans of entering Bollywood. However, he has grown up watching the movies of Shah Rukh Khan and deems himself one of his biggest fans. The music composer considers himself lucky that he knows Atlee, who gave him this exciting opportunity to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Ravichander also revealed that he has already met the Bollywood superstar and is currently looking forward to expanding his knowledge in music with the upcoming project. As reported by the Indian Express, Ravichander said, “I never had any specific dream about going to Bollywood. I grew up watching Shah Rukh sir’s films and I am a big fan. My brother Atlee is directing the film and he is taking us all there. So, it’s going to be a great experience for all of us. I met Shah Rukh sir. With Jawan, I think I can expand my musical audience.”

During the same interaction, Ravichander also highlighted that the OTT boom has successfully managed to close the language barrier in the country that once existed. Now, according to the composer, if a song becomes a hit be it Hindi or Tamil, it goes viral on every platform due to social media. Ravichander believes his iconic number Kolaveri is the best example of it. He concluded, “After the pandemic and the OTT boom, it’s not a question of whether it is a Tamil or Hindi film. If a song becomes a hit, it goes viral on reels and all platforms. Language barriers are being broken. My first song, Kolaveri, did that.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the Atlee film also features actress Nayanthara in the lead role. If reports are to be believed, then the shooting of the movie has already commenced in full swing.

