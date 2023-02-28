Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been reaching new heights with his spell-binding musical creations. The 32-year-old has delivered the masses some amazing songs to cherish including Arabic Kuthu from Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast, the Rolex theme from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and his most recent, Jimikki Ponnu from Vijay Thalapathy-Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release Varisu. Anirudh seems to be spreading magic with his musical compositions, taking the young musician to stardom.

Now, sources claim that Anirudh has bagged another important project. Reportedly, the musician has joined hands with ace filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VD 12 starring Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. If reports are to be believed, then VD 12’s film team is considering Anirudh Ravichander’s name to provide music for the yet-to-be-released movie.

Additionally, VD 12 makers are also keen on bringing talented musician GV Prakash on board as well, claim some sources. Although there has been no official confirmation about Anirudh scoring the music for VD 12, an announcement is expected to be released soon. Earlier, Vijay Devarakonda shared an intense poster of his upcoming film on his social media handles.

The poster revealed the silhouette of a cop, whose face was shrouded in darkness, so as not to disclose his identity. The words, “Don’t know where I belong. To tell you whom I betrayed,” were inscribed within the poster as well. VD 12 is speculated to be a spy film.

The Script. The Team. My next.My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12 pic.twitter.com/x7ELlsb6Ub — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 13, 2023

VD 12 is produced collaboratively, under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. This is the second time that director Gowtam Tinnanuri is working with Sithara Entertainments. Earlier, their team-up resulted in the making of the critically acclaimed Telugu-language sports drama Jersey.

Speaking of Vijay Devarakonda, the actor will resume work on his upcoming film Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead actress. Reports claim that the upcoming romantic comedy has finished two shooting schedules already. However, Kushi’s shooting had to be put on hold for some time, after Samantha’s health scare.

Now, as per the latest information, Kushi will resume its filming process in the first week of March. The film bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers also stars Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here