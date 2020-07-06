MOVIES

Anisha Padukone Shares Sweet Wish for 'Jijaji' Ranveer Singh's Birthday

Anisha Padukone with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (L)

Anisha Padukone shared a sweet birthday wish for Ranveer Singh as he turned 35 on Monday.

  • Last Updated: July 6, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
Anisha Padukone, Ranveer Singh's sister-in-law, has wished the actor on the occasion of his 35th birthday on July 6. Anisha, who is a professional golfer, is known to share a close bond with Ranveer and wrote on social media on the special occasion, "Many happy returns of the day, Jijaji." The message was accompanied by a dancing sticker of Ranveer on social media.

anisha

Ranveer has been trending on social media as well as fans celebrate his birthday. He would have seen the release of his highly anticipated movie '83, but its theatrical release has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Ranveer's fans wished the live wire on social media on his 35th birthday.

Apart from '83, Ranveer will also feature in a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi where he will reprise his role of inspector Bhalerao Sangram from Simmba (2018). He is also working on comedy movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will see him play role of a Gujarati businessman. Apart from this, he is all set to play lead in Karan Johar's Takht too.

