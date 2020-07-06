Anisha Padukone Shares Sweet Wish for 'Jijaji' Ranveer Singh's Birthday

Anisha Padukone, Ranveer Singh's sister-in-law, has wished the actor on the occasion of his 35th birthday on July 6. Anisha, who is a professional golfer, is known to share a close bond with Ranveer and wrote on social media on the special occasion, "Many happy returns of the day, Jijaji." The message was accompanied by a dancing sticker of Ranveer on social media.

Ranveer has been trending on social media as well as fans celebrate his birthday. He would have seen the release of his highly anticipated movie '83, but its theatrical release has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Ranveer's fans wished the live wire on social media on his 35th birthday.

May this special day bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories❤️@RanveerOfficial #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/xHMMsn3B21 — Anisha (@anisha_xox) July 6, 2020

#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh happy birthday to one the biggest fan of Akshay Kumar :)

love from all Akkians pic.twitter.com/1SK2PZ18cN — stan account (@_myxtweets) July 5, 2020

Happy birthday one of the most energetic Actor @RanveerOfficial #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/vz1jP0xn2D — Deepak Singh Chauhan #Akki ♥️ (@Thakur6797) July 6, 2020

Happy Birthday To The One Of The Most Energetic ,Talented & Versatile Actor Of BOLLYWOOD @RanveerOfficial A Very Happy Birthday From All @akshaykumar Sir's Fans Wish You The Best Birthday Ever With Lots Of Love Always.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/Ye1Mkfwz2P — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) July 6, 2020

Apart from '83, Ranveer will also feature in a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi where he will reprise his role of inspector Bhalerao Sangram from Simmba (2018). He is also working on comedy movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will see him play role of a Gujarati businessman. Apart from this, he is all set to play lead in Karan Johar's Takht too.

