Anita Date-Kelkar Comes Out in Support of Her Husband Kiran Mane

Kiran Mane has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons these days. He was asked to leave the show Mulgi Zali Ho reportedly due to a social media post. The actor, who was playing the role of Sajiri’s father Vilas Patil, was loved for his energetic performance. Now, the actor’s wife Anita Date-Kelkar has come out in support of her husband. She has shared a post on Facebook.

Anita wrote that as an actor she supports her husband’s point of view. She also reprimanded the production houses and channels for suspending the actors without giving them a valid reason. The actress concluded her note by saying that if we share a different political viewpoint with someone, a discussion can take place. However threatening them, boycotting their work portrays us a backward and foolish people in society.

Anita was targeted by trolls for her words. And, she gave a befitting reply by sharing another post. She wrote that it was being said for the past 4 days that actor Kiran Mane had been removed from the show without any explanation. The actress added that if any artist is asking why he or she is being removed, then the channels must show the courtesy to tell them the reason. Anita went on to add that while reading comments on her yesterday’s post, she has realised that people have lost the courtesy to behave in a civilised manner. She also mentioned that many people behave like they are talking politely, but seem to be giving a hidden threat.

Anita was also supported by people in the comment section. A few asked her to ignore these kinds of comments and keep sharing her thoughts.

Kiran Mane has also reacted to his sudden removal from the show. Kiran said that after leaving the set he is an independent person.

