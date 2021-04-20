Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy Reveal the Kind of Parents They are Going to Be in Funny Video

Actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are one of the most active showbiz couples on social media. Becoming parents recently hasn’t affected their social media activities, they continue to upload funny videos and responding to trends. In a hilarious video recently, the couple showed the kind of parents they are going to be.

Rohit shared a quirky Reel talking about the kind of parents the couple would be. In the video, Anita and Rohit are seen arriving to pick up their son from a party 20 years later. In the next shot, the two of them are seen dancing at the party till 2am. Sharing the video, Rohit wrote, captioned the post, “Strict, super-strict parents we would be … NOT!"

In another Reels video, Rohit showed how he reacts “when wifey is complaining". While a Anita seems to be ranting, Rohit first chooses to remain quiet, before raising his hands in defeat. He captioned the video, “I am a good listener".

Anita recently celebrated her 40th birthday and their friends came over to celebrate the occasion. Producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Aditi Bhatia, Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle D’Souza, Karan Patel were among those on the guest list. However, during the celebrations, the couple got cosy and shared some intimate moments.

On February 9 this year, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, who they named Aarav. Anita keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos with her son on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here