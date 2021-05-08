Anita Hassanandani Calls ‘Breastfeed’ as Best Feed for Newborn, Shares Video on Instagram

TV actress Anita Hassanandani who welcomed her first child in February this year has shared a video on the importance of breastfeeding on her social media handle. Sharing a few glimpses of herself with her newborn son Aaravv, the actress can be heard saying that being a new mother, her biggest concern was is she doing enough for her child. In the clip, she also revealed that she plans to breastfeed Aaravv for as long as she can and at least six months for sure.

Emphasizing on the importance of breastfeeding, the new mom said that breast milk is the most important for a baby. She added that it contains those antibodies that will strengthen the baby’s immunity. She also encouraged other mothers to give their baby a healthy start that will go a long way.

The actress also penned a note in the caption where she mentioned that the best way to ensure that your baby is absolutely healthy is by breastfeeding them because it helps in their overall growth and also in increasing their immunity. She concluded the caption by writing, “Because breastfeed is the best feed.”

Anita has been regularly sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey — both during her pregnancy as well as after the birth of her baby boy. She often shares adorable pictures and videos on her Instagram. Recently, she shared an adorable clip in which she can be seen having a gala time with her baby Aaravv as the mother-son duo indulges in some ‘chit-chat’. The actress can also be seen playing with the baby.

As soon as she dropped the video, it has been flooded with heart emojis. Several TV celebs as well as Anita’s fans and followers showered the post with red heart emojis. Surbhi Jyoti, Aditi Bhatia, Ruhanika Dhawan, and Raj Kundra also commented on the post.

Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their son Aaravv after 7 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in October 2013 and since then, they have giving major couple goals.

