Anita Hassanandani Confirms Pregnancy, Reveals Baby Bump in Cute Video with Husband Rohit Reddy

Rumours that actress Anita Hassanandani is pregnant has been doing the rounds for a while. Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy has finally put all speculation to rest by confirming that they are expecting a baby by uploading a video on Instagram.

Anita, in a very innovative way, made a time-lapse video with her husband from the time they started dating, got engaged, exchanged wedding vows to finally getting pregnant. She shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it with red heart emojis, confirming that they are awaiting the arrival of their first baby.

Congratulations poured in from their friends like Adaa Khan, Riddhima Pandit, Mahhi Vij, Saumya Tandon, Aly Goni, Vahbiz Dorabjee and many other actors. The 39-year-old actress married Rohit Reddy in 2013 and the two appeared together on Nach Baliye 9. Anita was a part of the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was last seen briefly in Naagin 4 as Naagin Vishakha Khanna.

Anita and Rohit make one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. The two keep fans engaged with their cute antics on social media. They first sparked pregnancy rumours in August when Rohit posted a video showing him performing a magic trick on Anita. After watching the video fans started wondering if the actress was expecting a baby.