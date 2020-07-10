Anita Hassanandani Might Not Be Part Of Naagin 5, Says Her Character Has Exhausted Her Run

Actress Anita Hassanandani, who is currently busy shooting for the final episodes of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4, has recently shared that she might not be part of the new season, Naagin 5.

Anita has been part of the Naagin franchise for the last two years. The actress has been playing the antagonist in the show. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress, said, “I’m fortunate to have been a part of two seasons and would love to be in the next one, too. But I think my character has exhausted her run. I am content with my two seconds of fame.”

The actress also said that her husband Rohit Reddy was not ready to send her back to shootings amid the pandemic. She said she has been taking all the necessary precautions required, “I keep sanitising my hands often and wash them whenever I go into the vanity van. I am also careful not to touch my face much,” she said, adding, “Everyone’s safety is more important right now than how the show looks.”

Naagin 4 also stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria. Jasmin Bhasin was also part of the supernatural show.