Anita Hassanandani on Pregnancy at 39: Once I Conceived Naturally, I Realised Age is Just Number

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are all set to welcome their first baby. They took to Instagram on Saturday evening and made the big announcement through a video, where the two depict different phases of their courtship, marriage, and then she reveals her baby bump. Their baby is due in February 2021.

Anita and Rohit, who got married in 2013 in Goa, had thought of starting a family after they participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye last year. “We had never felt the pressure to start a family from either of our families. However, after 'Nach Baliye', we felt that we were ready to embrace parenthood. With the lockdown, the timing seemed perfect. We got to spend a lot of time with each other and decided to go for it,” Anita told Times of India.

Anita admits to having had paranoia about the pregnancy in the late 30s. “The age-factor did play on my mind. Many people told me that it’s going to be tough, it overwhelms you. But once I conceived naturally, I realised that age is just a number. You need to be mentally and physically fit for everything to fall in place. Today, Rohit and I feel well-settled — we are financially and mentally in a place where we are ready to have a child.”