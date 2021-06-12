Anita Hassanandani Rebuts Rumours of Quitting Acting

After the rumours of Anita Hassanandani bidding adieu to the TV industry got circulated like wildfire, the actress has recently set the record straight via social media. Taking to Twitter, the actress has released a statement clarifying the speculations which came to the fore after an interview quoted that the actress would "leave the industry"and would not work further, to be with his son Aaravv.

Rebutting the same, the actress tweeted that she is not quitting her “first love acting”. She added that she has never made such a statement. For now, her focus is her newly born child as he is her priority. She will soon resume working when she will be ready.

It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready 🌈💫❤️— Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Anita’s statement came as a respite for her fans who were shocked to learn the news of her quitting the industry. Several wished for the actress's return, while others wanted her to enjoy her motherhood.

Yeah I was really shocked to read the headline that you are quitting TV industry it's obvious you will be focusing on Aarav for few years media portals should never try and mince words. Anywho will wait for your comeback Taashu ☺❤— Alizeh (@Divyanka_myjaan) June 11, 2021

Thank God am really shocked to read thz news hope uuuu come back soon Lovee uuuu mam— Zara Khan (@ZaraKha37137999) June 11, 2021

Wishing for ur return soon as soon as possible and love ur child— Ji_ə (@Ji32194488) June 11, 2021

However, in an earlier interview, the actress had told that she will stay away from acting and focus on ‘being a mother' for now. She was quoted saying that whenever she would have a child, she would leave the industry. It added that she has always wanted to focus on being a mother. It is not because of the pandemic that she has been away from acting.

When she was asked about her plans to return to the industry, the actress added that for some time, she wants to be at home with her kid. Work is the last thing on her mind right now. She really doesn’t know when she will get back.

Anita welcomed her baby Aaravv with husband Rohit Reddy in February. The couple had shared the news via social media.

The actress had posted the picture of herself, holding her newborn, while Rohit looked on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here