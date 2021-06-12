CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MumbaiRains#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Anita Hassanandani Rebuts Rumours of Quitting Acting
2-MIN READ

Anita Hassanandani Rebuts Rumours of Quitting Acting

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani

After the rumours of Anita Hassanandani bidding adieu to the TV industry got circulated like wildfire, the actress has recently set the record straight via social media.

After the rumours of Anita Hassanandani bidding adieu to the TV industry got circulated like wildfire, the actress has recently set the record straight via social media. Taking to Twitter, the actress has released a statement clarifying the speculations which came to the fore after an interview quoted that the actress would "leave the industry"and would not work further, to be with his son Aaravv.

Rebutting the same, the actress tweeted that she is not quitting her “first love acting”. She added that she has never made such a statement. For now, her focus is her newly born child as he is her priority. She will soon resume working when she will be ready.

Anita’s statement came as a respite for her fans who were shocked to learn the news of her quitting the industry. Several wished for the actress's return, while others wanted her to enjoy her motherhood.

However, in an earlier interview, the actress had told that she will stay away from acting and focus on ‘being a mother' for now. She was quoted saying that whenever she would have a child, she would leave the industry. It added that she has always wanted to focus on being a mother. It is not because of the pandemic that she has been away from acting.

When she was asked about her plans to return to the industry, the actress added that for some time, she wants to be at home with her kid. Work is the last thing on her mind right now. She really doesn’t know when she will get back.

Anita welcomed her baby Aaravv with husband Rohit Reddy in February. The couple had shared the news via social media.

The actress had posted the picture of herself, holding her newborn, while Rohit looked on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 12, 2021, 15:50 IST