Anita Hassanandani Recreates DDLJ Scene with a Twist, Says 'No Need TikTok, Just Talent is Enough'

Anita Hassanandani was one of the most frequent users of TikTok, until the app got banned in India along with several other Chinese apps. The actress kept her fans entertained with funny videos on the app, sometimes involving her husband Rohit Reddy. She used to share the TikTok videos on Instagram, too.

Now, with the app gone, celebs like her are surely missing the fun of creating short videos on the platform. But Anita is not disheartened, rather, she is proving that as long long as you have creative ideas and talent, you can make entertaining content on any platform.

The actress posted a video on Instagram, recreating the train scene from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge‎. The video shows Anita running in slow motion towards Rohit, who is leaning out of the train with his hand extended. As Anita comes close, she grabs a packet of snacks from Rohit's pocket and runs away.

Uploading the video, Anita posted, "No need #TikTok! Bas talent hi kaafiii haaiiiii .... kisi bhi platform ko TikTok banadeinge! Here’s a shoutout to all the TikTokers who worked really hard to achieve certain goals. You guys r way to talented to need a certain platform. Any and every platform needddssss you! Looking forward to all ur amazing videos here on insta and hopefully soon on #Reels."

He Instagram feed is full of some of the funniest TikTok videos.

The actress is among the few artistes who have started shooting for their respective shows. Anita shared photos of herself from the sets of her show Naagin 4. One picture showed the crew members wearing PPE kits.

