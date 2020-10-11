Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy Announce Pregnancy: Felt Like Perfect Timing

Mumbai: Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, corporate professional Rohit Reddy on Sunday announced that they are expecting their first child. Hassanandani and Reddy, who got married in 2013, posted a video on Instagram to break the news to fans. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” Hassanandani said. The 39-year-old actor said she is doing a lot of “research” on what to eat and how to take care of her skin during pregnancy. “The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention,” she posted. Hassanandani is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus’ “Kkavyanjali”, “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and as Colors’ “Naagin”. She has also featured in Hindi films such as “Kucch Toh Hai”, “Krishna Cottage” and “Ragini MMS 2”.