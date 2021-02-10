Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy Welcome Baby Boy, Couple's Photos from Hospital Go Viral

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, corporate professional Rohit Reddy, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Reddy, who got married to Hassanandani in 2013, shared the news on Tuesday night as he posted a picture of the couple on Instagram. “Oh boy! he captioned the picture. The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year.

Congratulations poured in from the likes of Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant, Karanvir Vohra, Barkha Sengupta, Raj Kundra, Surbhi Jyoti, Rannvijay Singha, Maanvi Gagroo and others. Ekta Kapoor, who is a single mom to son Ravie and also Anita's best friend, commented: "Yay".

Writer Mushtaq Sheikh also took to Instagram and shared pictures of the couple from the hospital. “It’s a boy! With proud papa and mummy,” he wrote.

Hassanandani is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus’ “Kkavyanjali”, “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and as Colors’ “Naagin”. She has also featured in Hindi films such as “Kucch Toh Hai”, “Krishna Cottage” and “Ragini MMS 2”.