Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy Get Married Again on the Sets of Nach Baliye 9

TV actress Anita Hassanandani, who was last seen in Naagin 3, is currently a part of reality dance show Nach Baliye 9 along with her husband Rohit Reddy. As the competition intensifies, the contestants are pulling out all the stops to present pathbreaking performances and impress everyone. This weekend, one of the most talked-about couples of the television industry Anita and Rohit Reddy are going to give everyone couple goals.

The two have completed 10 years of knowing each other and Rohit decided to celebrate it in a grand way by getting married to his wife once again on national television. He planned a romantic and dreamy set-up with balloons and flowers to surprise Anita on stage. He not only invited her best friends from the industry - Karan Patel and Aditi Bhatia but also her parents, to be a part of this special occasion. Later, Rohit went down on a knee to propose Anita with a ring and said, “I want to make breakfast for you for the rest of my life.” The gesture left her completely speechless and emotional.

Earlier in an interaction with IANS, Anita talked about her interest in dance and the show, and said, “I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye but couldn't take it up earlier owing to prior commitments. Now that I have more time on hand with fewer commitments, I can focus entirely on the show and do justice to all the performances.”

Nach Baliye 9 airs during the weekends on Star Plus and can be streamed on Hotstar.

