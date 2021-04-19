Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy Steal a Kiss As Friends Capture Couple's 'Private' Moment

Television actress Anita Hassanandani recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her husband businessman Rohit Reddy. Many friends and co-actors of the couple came over to celebrate the occasion. Producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Aditi Bhatia, Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle D’Souza, Karan Patel were among those on the guest list. However, during the celebrations, the couple got cosy and shared some intimate moments. They stole a kiss while guests were watching over and even capturing them in their cameras. While sharing the pictures of the bash on social media, Rohit wittily captioned it that he loves spending some private moments with his wife Anita without anyone ‘watching over’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

Anita too commented on the post and jested that they must head to Goa to enjoy such private moments. Meanwhile, actors Tannaz Irani, Nisha Rawal, Tisca Chopra, and Sameera Reddy dropped laughing emojis.

In the recent posts, Rohit wished her wife Anita in the most unusual way. At the request of one of Anita’s fans to make his birthday wish for his wife interesting, he posted a video mentioning all the things Anita has done to bring out the best in him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

On February 9 this year, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, who they named Aarav. Anita is quite active on social media and keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos with her son on the digital platform.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here