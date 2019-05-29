Anita Hassanandani Shares Adorable Message on Naagin 3 Co-Star Surbhi Jyoti's Birthday 

Naagin co-stars Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani are friends both on and off-screen, as is evident by the number of quirky and goofy posts they keep on sharing on Instagram.The two leading ladies of Naagin have a massive following on social media. Post wrapping up Naagin 3, Surbhi, who is celebrating her 31st birthday, has gone off to Switzerland for a snowy vacation. As for her friend Anita, she posted a cute picture with Surbhi and shared a special message as well.Taking to Instagram, Anita wrote, "I have more pics with you than with Rohit.... clearly you are special. Love you cutie! Wish you a year full of happiness love and great work! Lost of love kisses hugssss! Happy Birthday @surbhijyoti."Meanwhile, Surbhi has been posting a number of images and videos from Switzerland on her Instagram handle. Check out some of the best ones here:The grand finale of Naagin 3 aired on May 25, and had Naagin 1 and Naagin 2 actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra join the main cast in an elaborate episode.