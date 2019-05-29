English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anita Hassanandani Shares Adorable Message on Naagin 3 Co-Star Surbhi Jyoti's Birthday
The grand finale of Naagin 3 aired on May 25, and had Naagin 1 and 2 actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra join the main cast.
Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. (Image: Instagram/Anita Hassanandani)
Loading...
Naagin co-stars Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani are friends both on and off-screen, as is evident by the number of quirky and goofy posts they keep on sharing on Instagram.
The two leading ladies of Naagin have a massive following on social media. Post wrapping up Naagin 3, Surbhi, who is celebrating her 31st birthday, has gone off to Switzerland for a snowy vacation. As for her friend Anita, she posted a cute picture with Surbhi and shared a special message as well.
Taking to Instagram, Anita wrote, "I have more pics with you than with Rohit.... clearly you are special. Love you cutie! Wish you a year full of happiness love and great work! Lost of love kisses hugssss! Happy Birthday @surbhijyoti."
Meanwhile, Surbhi has been posting a number of images and videos from Switzerland on her Instagram handle. Check out some of the best ones here:
The grand finale of Naagin 3 aired on May 25, and had Naagin 1 and Naagin 2 actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra join the main cast in an elaborate episode.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The two leading ladies of Naagin have a massive following on social media. Post wrapping up Naagin 3, Surbhi, who is celebrating her 31st birthday, has gone off to Switzerland for a snowy vacation. As for her friend Anita, she posted a cute picture with Surbhi and shared a special message as well.
Taking to Instagram, Anita wrote, "I have more pics with you than with Rohit.... clearly you are special. Love you cutie! Wish you a year full of happiness love and great work! Lost of love kisses hugssss! Happy Birthday @surbhijyoti."
Meanwhile, Surbhi has been posting a number of images and videos from Switzerland on her Instagram handle. Check out some of the best ones here:
The grand finale of Naagin 3 aired on May 25, and had Naagin 1 and Naagin 2 actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra join the main cast in an elaborate episode.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonal Chauhan Denies Being in a Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul
- Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a Plot Device to Make Her Seem Stronger
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results