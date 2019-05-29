Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anita Hassanandani Shares Adorable Message on Naagin 3 Co-Star Surbhi Jyoti's Birthday 

The grand finale of Naagin 3 aired on May 25, and had Naagin 1 and 2 actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra join the main cast.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anita Hassanandani Shares Adorable Message on Naagin 3 Co-Star Surbhi Jyoti's Birthday 
Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. (Image: Instagram/Anita Hassanandani)
Loading...
Naagin co-stars Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani are friends both on and off-screen, as is evident by the number of quirky and goofy posts they keep on sharing on Instagram.

The two leading ladies of Naagin have a massive following on social media. Post wrapping up Naagin 3, Surbhi, who is celebrating her 31st birthday, has gone off to Switzerland for a snowy vacation. As for her friend Anita, she posted a cute picture with Surbhi and shared a special message as well.

Taking to Instagram, Anita wrote, "I have more pics with you than with Rohit.... clearly you are special. Love you cutie! Wish you a year full of happiness love and great work! Lost of love kisses hugssss! Happy Birthday @surbhijyoti."



Meanwhile, Surbhi has been posting a number of images and videos from Switzerland on her Instagram handle. Check out some of the best ones here:







The grand finale of Naagin 3 aired on May 25, and had Naagin 1 and Naagin 2 actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra join the main cast in an elaborate episode.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram