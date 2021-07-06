Anita Hassanandani Shares Baby Boy Aaravv’s ‘Mundan’ Pictures

​Television actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy became parents to baby boy Aaravv Reddy in February this year. The actress has been very excited about the new journey of her life. Both Anita and Rohit keep posting pictures with their baby boy every now and then. The new mommy recently shared some adorable pictures of her son’s ‘mundan’ ceremony on her Instagram handle.

Aaravv is looking extremely cute in a yellow kurta – pyjama set with no hair on his head. The baby is posing with his maternal and paternal grandmothersin the picture. The ceremony was a close affair with just family members in presence. In the caption, Anita called her baby ‘Takluu’ and has told her followers that his ‘mundan’ took place recently. The post received complimentsfrom some of Anita’s friends lincluding Kishwer Merchant, Ridhi Dogra, Karanvir Bohra andSurbhi Jyoti.

Mundan is a Hindu ritual where the baby’s hair is shaved for the first time. The actress posted the pictures of the ceremony, both on her story and as post. Anita’s Instagram handle is filled with her son’s pictures and videos. She seems to be completely enjoying parenting with husband Rohit, who is at home with her. She has no plans of coming back to the TV industry any time soon, but there is no need for the fans to worry as she has not quit the industry.

Currently, Anita is also focusing on trying to lose her pregnancy weight. The actress gained a lot of popularity from Star Plus’s hit show Yeh hai Mohabbatein. She played a grey character in the show, named Shagun. The show went off air in 2019. Anita last worked in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5. She was expecting while shooting for the show. Fans have always loved Anita for her talent and versatility and now are supporting her for this new role that she is playing in her personal life.

