Anita Hassanandani Shares Emotional Post on Father-in-law's Passing

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy has lost his father. The actress shared the news with an emotional post on her Instagram page. The Naagin actress said that she lost her dad as a teenager and her father-in-law filled that void, loving her more than Rohit.

She wrote, "No love like a father's. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man.Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P."

Anita's friends from the industry, Ekta Kapoor, Gauahar Khan and Bharti Singh asked her to stay strong.

Rohit too posted a picture of him holding his father's hand, alongwith a prayer. Actors Karanvir Bohra, Aly Goni, Hina Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary and others offered their condolences.

Anita and Rohit had a traditional Telugu wedding in Goa in 2013. Rohit has earlier spoken about how Anita, having worked in Telugu films, conversed with his parents in his mother tongue, while he couldn't speak the language. Rohit is not from the industry, but won hearts with his dancing efforts on Nach Baliye 9.

Follow @News18Movies for more