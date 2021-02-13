Anita Hassanandani Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son with Husband Rohit Reddy

Actress Anita Hassanandani has posted the first photograph of her newborn baby on social media. Taking to her Instagram account, Anita shared the adorable picture in which she can be seen holding her baby boy in her arms as she smiles with all her heart. Anita's husband Rohit Reddy is also seen in the photo.

Anita hid the baby's face with a heart-eyed emoji. Along with the picture, she wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #NewMommyDaddy. Several celebs including Bharti Singh, Rannvijay Singha, Mahhi Vij, Dalljiet Kaur, Arjit Taneja dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 9. Rohit, who got married to Anita in 2013, shared the news about the arrival of their son on Tuesday (Feb 9) night as he posted a picture of the couple on Instagram. “Oh boy! he captioned the picture. The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year.

Anita is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus’ “Kkavyanjali”, “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and as Colors’ “Naagin”. She has also featured in Hindi films such as “Kucch Toh Hai”, “Krishna Cottage” and “Ragini MMS 2”.