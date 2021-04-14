Anita Hassanandani Shares Glimpse of Her Lockdown Birthday, See Here

Actress Anita Hassanandani celebrated her 40th birthday under the coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai. The actress shared some adorable moments from her birthday celebrations held at her home on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Instagram reel featured glimpses of Anita’s birthday celebration that included a bouquet of red roses, balloons, and cakes. The video also showed husband Rohit Reddy showering her with all the love. Captioning the video, the actress dubbed it as her lockdown birthday 2021. The post has been liked by over 71k users since it was shared earlier today. Fans, followers, and fellow celebrities also wished the actress a happy birthday in the comments section of the post.

Actress Mouni Roy commented, “Happy birthday beautiful.” Former actress and Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani also wished Anita in the comments as she wrote, “Happy birthday God bless.”

Actress Shireen Mirza also typed in her wishes as she commented, “Happy happy birthday.” While Mahi Vij wrote, “Happy birthday Aaravv ki mummy.”

Earlier this year, Anita and Rohit became parents. The couple welcomed their first child Aaravv and even announced it on the social media.

On February 12, Anita shared a family picture on her Instagram handle. The picture showed how the couple smiled down at their newborn baby. Captioning the picture, Anita wrote that just like that they were three.

In a recent Instagram post, Anita showed how she has turned into a doting mother. The Instagram Reel featured her son who was fast asleep and Anita who lay down beside him and just admired her sleeping baby.

In the caption of the video Anita described her son as her cupcake. The post certainly melted many hearts and received over 1.2 million likes since it was shared earlier this week. Commenting on the post , netizens typed in red heart emojis expressing their love for the little baby.

