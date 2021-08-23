Anita Hassanandani Shares Stunning Pictures From Her Beach Vacation in Maldives

Anita Hassanandani is chilling like a villain - we mean it. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, dropped envy-inducing pictures and we just can’t get enough of them. Anita flew to Maldives with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv and the adorable family seems to be having a gala time there. On Monday, Anita dropped multiple pictures from her trip on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, gorgeous in a soft pink short kaftan, Anita can be seen posing by the wooden deck of the sea. With the sprawling blue water in the backdrop, Anita can be seen making most of her sun-kissed beach days. She is currently staying at Coco Resorts.

In another post, Anita shared an adorable picture of herself with Aaravv. In the picture, Anita can be seen posing with her son in her arms. Baby Aaravv looks cute as a pea in his holiday attire. The picture was showered with a whole lot of love from Anita’s BFF Surbhi Jyoti, who commented with multiple heart emoticons.

Lovebirds Anita and Rohit also snuck out some time for themselves to be alone together. In the latest post, the couple can be seen having a hearty laugh as they pose by the sea. With the series of cottages in the background, Anita can be seen staring at Rohit as they enjoy their vacation.

The couple, who welcomed Aaravv in February, announced it with a hilarious video on Instagram. In the video, Anita can be seen posing with a baby bump which has a bomb painted on it. Rohit then lights the bomb and a blast later, they have Aaravv in their arms. “And our baby Aaravv has arrived,” Anita captioned the video and added the birth date - February 9, 2021 - to the post.

Anita, star of TV shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, married Rohit in 2013.

