Anita Hassanandani's Husband Rohit Reddy Gives First Glimpse of Their Baby Boy, See Pic

Actress Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy has shared the first glimpse of their newborn baby on his official Instagram account. Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 9.

Rohit, who got married to Anita in 2013, shared the news about the arrival of their son on Tuesday night as he posted a picture of the couple on Instagram. “Oh boy! he captioned the picture. The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year. Now, Rohit has shared an adorable glimpse of their baby holding his finger.

Meanwhile, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor Wednesday visited her best friend Anita in the hospital. Sharing a short clip of her visit to the hospital, Ekta while congratulating the new mommy said that she is happy to be welcoming her 'nephew'. The video opens with Ekta standing with a mask on, and asking Anita to pose. Anita smiles and shows a victory sign while lying on the hospital bed. Then, Ekta congratulates her and announces, "Mera bhanja hua hai (my nephew is born)."