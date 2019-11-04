Anita Hassanandani’s Vacay Pics with Husband Rohit Reddy Post Nach Baliye 9 are Major Goals

Emerging as one of the finalist couples on Nach Baliye season 9, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy have become major couple goals. The two are enjoying their precious “we” time after taking a break from their busy schedule.

On Sunday, Anita and Rohit took to their respective Instagram accounts to share some adorable pictures from their vacation. The two are holidaying in Goa. In their multiple posts, the two can be seen making the most of their holiday. Do not dare to miss the tattoo ‘R’ on Anita’s hand. Seems like these two are in total awe of one another!

While Anita posted the pics with a kiss emoji, Rohit captioned them as, "10yrs and still love struck!" and "Finally, a much needed holiday!"

Check out the pictures below:

Anita married Rohit Reddy, who is a corporate professional, in the year 2013. Anita became very popular in the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ for her role of the lead actor’s estranged wife Shagun.

Anita and Rohit’s performance on Nach Baliye has been greatly loved by the audience. The finale of this season is yet to be aired, however, it is being speculated that Prince and Yuvika have emerged as the winners, as per some media reports. Anita and Rohit reached the top 5 and whether they have won the show or not, is yet to be seen.

