Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anita Hassanandani’s Vacay Pics with Husband Rohit Reddy Post Nach Baliye 9 are Major Goals

Emerging as one of the finalist couples on Nach Baliye season 9, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are vacationing in Goa.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 4, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anita Hassanandani’s Vacay Pics with Husband Rohit Reddy Post Nach Baliye 9 are Major Goals
Image courtesy: Rohit Reddy/ Instagram

Emerging as one of the finalist couples on Nach Baliye season 9, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy have become major couple goals. The two are enjoying their precious “we” time after taking a break from their busy schedule.

On Sunday, Anita and Rohit took to their respective Instagram accounts to share some adorable pictures from their vacation. The two are holidaying in Goa. In their multiple posts, the two can be seen making the most of their holiday. Do not dare to miss the tattoo ‘R’ on Anita’s hand. Seems like these two are in total awe of one another!

While Anita posted the pics with a kiss emoji, Rohit captioned them as, "10yrs and still love struck!" and "Finally, a much needed holiday!"

Check out the pictures below:

Anita married Rohit Reddy, who is a corporate professional, in the year 2013. Anita became very popular in the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ for her role of the lead actor’s estranged wife Shagun.

Anita and Rohit’s performance on Nach Baliye has been greatly loved by the audience. The finale of this season is yet to be aired, however, it is being speculated that Prince and Yuvika have emerged as the winners, as per some media reports. Anita and Rohit reached the top 5 and whether they have won the show or not, is yet to be seen.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram