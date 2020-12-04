Anita Raaj's Son Gets Married at Home, Choti Sarrdaarni Star Shares Pics on Instagram

The coronavirus pandemic has ruined the grand wedding plans of many couples this year. Many have resorted to quiet ceremonies with minimum people. Actress Anita Raaj had a similar wedding ceremony for her son Shivam Hingorani. Shivam and his fiancee Renu Oberoi tied the in an intimate ceremony at home, which was attended by family members and close friends.

Anita, who is currently seen as Kulwant Kaur in the TV show 'Choti Sarrdaarni', took to social media to share several photos from the marriage ceremony. "With the powerful blessing of the Universe my Son Shivam got married to my beautiful Renu. God Almighty shower abundance blessings on the couple with all the Happiness, good health, long healthy life," she wrote.

The bride wore a red saree with a matching dupatta and minimal jewellery, while the groom wore a simple white outfit. Check out the photos here:

Wishes from friends and fans poured in on Anita's post. Mansi Sharma, who played the role of Avinesh Rekhi's on-screen sister in 'Choti Sarrdaarni', congratulated the newly-weds. This is Renu's second marriage, and she has two children already, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Anita Raaj had tested positive for Covid-19 in October. The 57-year-old actress, who is a fitness freak, often shares videos from her workout on Instagram.