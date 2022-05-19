Anjali Arora Reveals Her BF's Reaction to Her Bond With Munawar in Lock Upp: 'He Didn't Question Me'

Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui shared a close bond on the reality show Lock Upp. However, after winning the show, Munawar revealed that he has a girlfriend named Nazila. Now, in a new interaction, Anjali revealed details about her boyfriend Aakash’s reaction to her bond with Munawar on the show.

Anjali revealed that his boyfriend Aakash got a little possessive at the beginning, but eventually was very understanding and handled everything maturely.

“It’s a normal thing, human nature to feel jealous. When you love someone or like someone and if that person starts bonding with someone else, you feel possessive. Like inside also in Lock Upp Munawar and I were such good friends that we would have problems if one of us would start giving importance or time to someone else. Aakash and Nazila are people who belong to our lives. It is obvious for them to feel possessive. But I would say that he (Aakash) is so understanding and that is one quality that I respect a lot about him. He has handled everything in a mature way and tackled everything very nicely,” she told ETimes.

In another interview, Anjali Arora spoke about meeting Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend Nazila at Lock Upp’s success party. She revealed that it wasn’t awkward because she already knew that Nazila was Munawar’s girlfriend. Anjali also explained that there was no love triangle and that her bond with Munawar was that of a good friend.

“I met her when she entered with Munawar. He introduced her to me. It wasn’t awkward. I was aware that she is his girlfriend and that she’ll be coming to the party. So I just met her. She is very cute. There is no love triangle. Both of them are very happy together. May God bless them. The bond that I and Munawar share is of pure friendship,” Anjali told RJ Siddharth Kannan.

