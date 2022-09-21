Anjali Arora Shares A Blooper Video With Umar Riaz, Gets Trolled

Anjali Arora hogged the limelight after participating in the controversial reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. And, now, the Kachcha Badam fame has made it to the headlines for a video, which went viral on the Internet.

Anjali Arora has shared a blooper video on Instagram with Bigg Boss 15 star Umar Riaz. In the BTS moments, which are from the sets of Mere Khayalon Ki Malika 2.0, Anjali can be seen having fun shooting a romantic scene with Umar. Along with posting the video on Instagram, she wrote, “’Hahahaha… Sorry, Umar for this video.”

Soon after Anjali Arora’s video with Umar Riaz surfaced on social media, it received a mixed reaction from netizens. One user trolled her by asking, “How does your video become viral?” Another had some advice for Umar as they wrote, “You should stay away from her in some senses.”. So far, the viral video has garnered more than 3.2 million views on Instagram.

Anjali Arora and Umar Riaz recently starred in the music video of Mere Khayalon Ki Malika 2.0. The song, by Nikhita Gandhi and Saaj Bhatt, was released on YouTube by Ishtar Music on September 15. The music video for the romantic number featured Anjali and Umar as on-screen lovers.

Anjali and Umar’s chemistry in the music video was lavished with praises by netizens. The song has amassed more than 46 lakh views on YouTube until now. One user wrote, “They took college romance to a whole new level.” Another expressed, “Now this is what I call a perfect remake. The song is beautifully re-created without spoiling the essence of the original song. The screen presence and chemistry between Umar & Anjali just made this song a masterpiece.”

