Anjali Arora, the ‘Kachcha Badam’ girl, has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest dance video. She has been in the limelight ever since her song Kachcha Badam went viral. Now, her recent dance video on the popular Haryanvi song ‘Toot Gayi Khat Ek Jhatke Mein’ is making huge waves on social media. In the viral video, Anjali Arora is seen giving a breathtaking dance performance, making her fans go crazy. Her graceful and energetic dance moves are winning her praise and accolades from her fans.

This time, the Kacha Badam girl can be seen donning a black crop top, which she paired with a skirt. What captivated the audience is her amazing expression and her gorgeous looks. So far, the video has garnered over 3.1 million views. Several social media users have flooded the comment section with appreciation and praise.

One social media user wrote, “Your expressions are killer”. Another user commented, “Looking gorgeous”. The third user wrote, “Queen of Hearts”. One user also commented, “Killer dance moves”.

Anjali Arora often enthrals the audience with her fabulous looks and phenomenal dance performances. Some time back, she posted a dance video on the trending song Libianca’s ‘People’ which created a huge noise on the internet. Recently, she has also shared a dance video on the trending Kudi Chameeli from the film selfie. Since its release, the song Kudi Chamkeeli has been trending on various platforms.

Anjali Arora has more than 12 million followers on social media. She has made her name as a famous social media influencer. At the same time, Anjali Arora has also appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Up.

On the work front, Anjali is known for Oh Humnasheen, Kaka Feat. Adaab Kharoud: Ashiq Purana, and Karan Randhawa and Shipra Goyal: Paune 12. Besides this, she also became the 6th most Googled person in India in 2022.

