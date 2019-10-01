Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anjali Gupta and Coral Bhamra are Latest Actors to Join Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Two new actors are joining the case of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier, Aamna Sharif came on board of the show.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 1, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anjali Gupta and Coral Bhamra are Latest Actors to Join Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Two new actors are joining the case of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier, Aamna Sharif came on board of the show.

After a new Komolika was confirmed post Hina Khan’s departure from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the show has set the internet abuzz.

TV actress Aamna Sharif, who is fondly known for her role of Kashish in ‘Kahiin Toh Hoga’ opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, will step into Hina Khan’s shoes and play the new Komolika. Hina has reportedly left ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ to focus on her other work commitments.

Star Plus has released a new clip of the show on social media. The promo revealed that Komolika will soon come back to seek revenge from Anurag and Prerna. The caption for the post reads, ‘She's back! More dangerous. More vengeful. More edgy.’

Watch the new promo here.

Apart from this, the show will also see two new entrants soon. According to a report in an entertainment portal, TV actresses Anjali Gupta and Coral Bhamra will enter the daily soap.

Anjali will play the role of a chachi (aunt), while Coral will essay her daughter, the report in Tellychakkar said. Their entry is supposed to bring about a new twist in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.'

Previously, Coral Bhamra has been part of shows like 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Vikram Betaal' and 'Kehne Ko Humsafar', to name a few.

Anjali Gupta has featured in shows like 'Jiji Maa', 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Pehredaar Piya Ki'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram