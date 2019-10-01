Anjali Gupta and Coral Bhamra are Latest Actors to Join Kasautii Zindagii Kay

After a new Komolika was confirmed post Hina Khan’s departure from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the show has set the internet abuzz.

TV actress Aamna Sharif, who is fondly known for her role of Kashish in ‘Kahiin Toh Hoga’ opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, will step into Hina Khan’s shoes and play the new Komolika. Hina has reportedly left ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ to focus on her other work commitments.

Star Plus has released a new clip of the show on social media. The promo revealed that Komolika will soon come back to seek revenge from Anurag and Prerna. The caption for the post reads, ‘She's back! More dangerous. More vengeful. More edgy.’

Watch the new promo here.

Apart from this, the show will also see two new entrants soon. According to a report in an entertainment portal, TV actresses Anjali Gupta and Coral Bhamra will enter the daily soap.

Anjali will play the role of a chachi (aunt), while Coral will essay her daughter, the report in Tellychakkar said. Their entry is supposed to bring about a new twist in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.'

Previously, Coral Bhamra has been part of shows like 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Vikram Betaal' and 'Kehne Ko Humsafar', to name a few.

Anjali Gupta has featured in shows like 'Jiji Maa', 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Pehredaar Piya Ki'.

