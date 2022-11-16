Anjali Menon Reacts to Bangalore Days Being Remade As Yaariyan 2, Says 'I'm Never Motivated to Cash in...' | Exclusive

Seated in a crisp blue saree and sporting a contagious, director Anjali Menon was speaking about her upcoming release Wonder Women with News18.com. While she passionately spoke about the project, I couldn’t help but ask her about Bangalore Days. After all, the 2014 coming-of-age film opened the doors for me to the world of Malayalam cinema and there was no turning back. Eight years on, the film — starring Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, and Paris Laxmi — continues to receive love.

So, you can only imagine my surprise when I read rumours that the film is being remade in Hindi. If a Hindustan Times report is to be believed, the film stars Meezan Jafri in Dulquer Salmaan’s shoes while Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen in Nazriya Nazim’s role and Pearl V Puri will be essaying Nivin Pauly’s character.

When Menon was asked to share her thoughts on the rumours, she smiled and replied, “Whoever does it, all the best to them." Asked if she would want the film to be remade in Hindi at all, the Wonder Women filmmaker revealed that she has been approached by several studios to adapt the Malayalam film in Hindi, but she has refused to do it.

“I have been approached by several studios to remake Bangalore Days in Hindi and I have refused because whatever I had to give that subject; I did in the first round. Once that is done, there is no other motivation for me to do it again. Even if I am taking a story to adapt, I would like to rework it and recreate it completely so I wouldn’t be making it for sure," she said.

Menon also added that there is no scope for a sequel either. “That’s a tough call, that’s a very, very tough call," when asked if the team of Bangalore Days would reunite for a sequel. “We as makers just wanted to make a good, fun film, that’s it. It went on to become something else so now when you are looking at making sequels of things, we cannot start where we started the other one. There is a lot of baggage that comes with it. That’s a huge task. Sometimes I think it’s better to just leave things where they are and let them remain their beauty," she said.

“I’m never motivated to cash in on opportunities like that. That’s never been a motivation to a film, and I think we need to respect what it is for that time, that energy. So, I wouldn’t think immediately think about a sequel," the filmmaker added.

Anjali Menon’s upcoming directorial film Wonder Women is set to release on SonyLIV on November 18.

Read all the Latest Movies News here