Anjali Nair’s Viddikalude Mashu Trailer Is Out

The upcoming Malayalam movie, Viddikalude Mashu, has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few days. Recently, the film’s trailer was released on YouTube and got great reviews from the netizens.

Viddikalude Mashu boasts of an excellent cast which includes Dileep Mohan, Anjali Nair, Shari, Mano Bala, Manikantan Pattambi, Rajesh Paravoor, Nirmal Palazhi, Maninanpilla Raju, Anish Gopal and Akhil C J. The spotlight is around a boy who decides to become a professor in a college. The plot revolves around how the boy overcomes the fear of failure and becomes a great teacher.

Viddikalude Mashu has been directed by Anish V A and the film has been produced by Om Rassak.

Last week, Anish V A shared a heart-warming poster of the film on his Instagram. The poster shows a group of friends hanging out and enjoying themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anish V A (@anish_v_a)



Anjali Nair is the lead actress in the film and her fans cannot wait to see her on the big screen. Anjali has delivered memorable performances in films like Drishyam 2 and Aviyal. The makers of Viddikalude Mashu are hoping that Anjali’s terrific acting skills propel the film to success. It will be also interesting to see how the film’s director has utilised a talented actress like Shari. Shari has featured in hit movies like Jana Gana Mana and Viddikalude Mash.

