Anjali To Play Negative Role in Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK107

Rumour has it that actor Anjali will play a negative role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK107. However, this is just a rumour and if it materialises, official communication to this effect will be made in the due course. This comes even as the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace.

In another development, there’s been speculation that the film’s producers have signed Malayalam actor Honey Rose to play the film’s second female lead. She is expected to play the role of Meenakshi in the film.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan, who previously collaborated with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni on Krack, will be seen playing the female lead opposite Balakrishna in the film. In addition, Ravi Teja is also rumoured to be playing a pivotal role in the film.

More about the film

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the high-voltage actioner will be named Anna Garu, and Balakrishna has agreed to the title. The film is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema.

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay playing pivotal roles. In the mass entertainer, Balakrishna will be seen in a double role — one of a factionist and the other is said to be of a powerful police officer. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing a Dasara release if everything goes well.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project, while S. Thaman has been roped in to compose the music of the film, and Rishi Punjabi is handling cinematography.

The dialogues have been provided by acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra, while Navin Nooli and AS Prakash handle editing and production designing, respectively.

