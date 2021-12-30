Anjali to Star in Telugu Web Series Jhansi

Online Streaming platform Disney+Hotstar has announced a new line-up of Telugu content for its viewers. A web series Jhansi, starring actress Anjali in the lead role, is in the pipeline. The series will see Anjali playing the character of a loving mother suffering from amnesia. With this Anjali has become the latest south actress who will be starring in a web series.

The series will be a thriller written and directed by Thiru. Tipped as an action drama, the series will be produced by actor Krishna under the banner Tribal Horse Entertainment.

Both actress Anjali and director Thiru have shared pictures from the sets of Jhansi on Twitter.

The makers said that Anjali will be seen in a full-length action-packed role for the first time in her career. The makers have said that they will announce more details about the web series in the coming days. They will also announce the release date of the series in future.

According to media reports, actors like Mumaith Khan, Kalyan Master, Raj Arjun, Sharanya and Samyuktha Hornad will be seen essaying key characters in Jhansi. Cinematographer Arvind will handle the camera for the series and The Family Man fame Yannick Ben will choreograph action sequences.

Earlier, Anjali starred in two OTT projects - Paava Kadhaigal and Navarasa. They both were Tamil anthologies and had dropped on Netflix in 2020 and 2021 respectively. She was last seen in the movie Vakeel Saab, which was released in April this year. She starred opposite Pawan Kalyan in a Telugu legal drama that is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

