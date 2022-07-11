Ankit Bathla Says TV Stars Are Treated Differently in Bollywood, Recalls Being Told ‘You Are Too Exposed’

Naagin 4 actor, Ankit Bathla will soon be seen in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (KKIS) as the main lead after Manan Joshi aka Anubha has taken a temporary exit from the show. Ankit was earlier busy with his Bollywood commitments, however, when the makers of KKIS offered him the role, he accepted it immediately.

Recently, Ankit in a chat with ETimes, revealed that TV stars are “treated differently in Bollywood”. When the actor was asked whether his entry into the TV serial would hamper his Bollywood projects as the industry has a perception that TV actors are over-exposed, Ankit shared that it is a fact that TV actors hear these kinds of statements.

Recalling his time, he said, “I used to go for film meetings I used to literally hear people saying “arre ye toh television actor hain (He is a television actor).”

The Thapki Pyaar Ki actor further stated that they are trained differently and work under stressful conditions, unlike in films. He said that television actors don’t get so much time to prepare for a role or do workshops, they get the scripts practically just before the shot.

He cited the example of his debut show Bhagonwali, where he was told about the scene and the makers did not have time to print the lines. He was given the lines and asked to perform. Ankit also mentioned that after the theatre, he thinks television is the only place where an actor’s grit can be tested.

He also expressed that he is glad as things are changing as many TV stars have moved to films. He also thinks that web series have bridged the gap between television and films.

He also gave a shout-out to television stars who have been able to cross the fence including Deepika Singh, Radhika Madan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Mrunal Thakur. “The journey is still difficult but I would say we are now moving in the right direction,” he added.

