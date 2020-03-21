English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Ankit Tiwari, Amaal Malik to Conduct Online Music Gig During Janata Curfew

The idea behind the digital concert, Safe And Sound, was given by Mourjo Chaterjee in view of the 'Janata Curfew' to be observed on Sunday.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
After international singers like Chris Martin and John Legend, a slew of India musicians including Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva and Amaal Malik have decided to perform impromptu home concerts for fans via social media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The idea behind the digital concert, Safe And Sound, was given by Mourjo Chaterjee in view of the 'Janata Curfew' to be observed on Sunday. Mourjo is a founder of On Stage Talents, a multi-genre talent agency.

Happy to be part of such noble initiative, Akhil Sachdeva, who sang Tera ban jaunga in Kabir Singh, said: "It's a great initiative and we looking forward to this concert."

Actress Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber will also participate in the concert.

"We urge people to stay home , in the meanwhile we artist will try our best to entertain you'll with our music," Weber added.

The concert will take place on Sunday between 4-5 p.m. with artistes going live on their respective social media handles. Singers like Tulsi Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Richa Sharma, Shruti Pathak , Jeet Ganguli , Abhay Jodhpurkar , Osho Jain , Bhoomi Trivedi , Ravi and Shargun Dubey, have also joined hands to be part of the digital singing concert.


