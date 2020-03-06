Ankit Tiwari Collaborates With Arko Pravo For Holi Track

Sunn Raha Hai fame singer Ankit Tiwari, who turned a year older on Friday, is all set to come up with a peppy track titled Koo Koo Bera, Hero Tera for Holi. He has sung it along with Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

"Recording with Arko is always a pleasure and we had a blast doing the same," Ankit said.

Koo Koo Bera, Hero Tera is produced by Sujit Tiwari. The track's video features Dipesh Kashyap, Anjali Singh, and Kanika Mann.

Ankit and Arko have earlier collaborated on the song Baashinda.

Completing a decade in the industry, the singer was shot to fame after Aashiqui 2's Sunn Raha Hai.

Ankit Tiwari's song Sun Raha Hai for Vishesh Films' 2013 blockbuster Aashiqui 2 is still part of the playlist of many music lovers. He is reuniting with the banner for Sadak 2, which will see Mahesh Bhatt back in the director's chair after almost 20 years.

Meanwhile, Ankit's Phir Na Milen Kabhi from Malang is high on the list of the chart-busters. Malang stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

