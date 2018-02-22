English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ankit Tiwari Gets Engaged To Pallavi Shukla, Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post
Tiwari hasn't invited any Bollywood celebrity for the wedding, but will be throwing a reception party in Mumbai in the second week of March.
Photo: Instagram/Ankit Tiwari
Kanpur: Singer-music composer Ankit Tiwari got engaged to Pallavi Shukla on Tuesday, and he says he is looking forward to starting a new chapter of his life.
"This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family," Tiwari told IANS.
"We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life," he added.
Tiwari hasn't invited any Bollywood celebrity for the wedding, but will be throwing a reception party in Mumbai in the second week of March.
The singer-composer also posted an image from his engagement ceremony on his Instagram account.
The post read: "I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing to you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars. #FinallyEngaged."
Back in 2014, Tiwari was arrested after being accused of rape and molestation by his former girlfriend.
