Ankita Bhargava, Karan Patel’s Daughter Mehr Turns 7 Months Old, See Adorable Pic

TV actor Karan Patel and actress Ankita Bhargava’s daughter, Mehr turned seven months old today. The happy mommy shared a picture with her ‘little cub' on the occasion.

In the adorable snap, she can be seen holding her little princess in her arms. The actress is sitting on a glass table. She can be seen wearing a blue flared top with a pair of black lowers. Her hair is tied back in a pony and she has put a peachish clip on the side. The seven-month-old baby’s face cannot be seen in the picture. Mehr is wearing a yellow t-shirt with a printed dungaree.

Captioning the post, Ankita said, “Happy Seven My Lil Cub (sic)." The adorable post has already been liked more than 35 thousand times. Majority of the people in the comments section have dropped in their love and blessing for the little one. Some users have commented with red and maroon heart emojis to express their love.

Meanwhile, actor Karan Patel who will be seen playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested negative COVID-19. The actor was tested after Parth who plays the role of Anurag Basu in the show tested positive. Karan has replaced Karan Singh Grover after the latter refused to resume shooting due to the coronavirus scare. Other important roles in the show are played by Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes. The show airs on Star Plus.