Ankita Konwar Calls Milind Soman 'Best Partner' In Latest Post

The much-in-love couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

Ankita, in her latest post, has tagged her husband as the “best partner”. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared two photos and wrote, “There’s just so much to be grateful for everyday! Like this man learning how to cook my favourite #cheeseomelette and letting me workout while he cooks (because he finished his workout earlier of course) Like fixing my #haldimilk every night or cheering me up with an egg fight (old Assamese custom) during Bihu because I couldn’t visit my family. I’m grateful for you, everyday! You are the best partner anyone can think of Love you forever”.

On the other hand, the actor too has shared a solo photo of himself donning a blue shirt. The picture was captioned as, “This is what Monday is looking like”.

His wife too has commented on the photo saying, “The chef in the house!!”

Milind was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!, which also starred Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo. The project also features Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Amirta Puri, Neil Bhooplalam and Simone Singh.

