MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ankita Konwar Calls Milind Soman 'Best Partner' In Latest Post

Ankita Konwar Calls Milind Soman 'Best Partner' In Latest Post

Ankita shared an appreciation post for her husband Milind Soman, who let her finish the workout and cooked her favourite meal in the meantime.

Share this:

The much-in-love couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

Ankita, in her latest post, has tagged her husband as the “best partner”. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared two photos and wrote, “There’s just so much to be grateful for everyday! Like this man learning how to cook my favourite #cheeseomelette and letting me workout while he cooks (because he finished his workout earlier of course) Like fixing my #haldimilk every night or cheering me up with an egg fight (old Assamese custom) during Bihu because I couldn’t visit my family. I’m grateful for you, everyday! You are the best partner anyone can think of Love you forever”.



On the other hand, the actor too has shared a solo photo of himself donning a blue shirt. The picture was captioned as, “This is what Monday is looking like”.








View this post on Instagram


This is what Monday is looking like 😄

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

His wife too has commented on the photo saying, “The chef in the house!!”

Milind was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!, which also starred Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo. The project also features Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Amirta Puri, Neil Bhooplalam and Simone Singh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,665,657

    +49,170*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,494,915

    +88,170*

  • Cured/Discharged

    658,009

    +33,008*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,249

    +5,992*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres