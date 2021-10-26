Ankita Konwar Endorses Filter-Free World in Latest Instagram Post, See Photos

A filter-free world is all Ankita Konwar wants. In the mood for self-love, the fitness enthusiast shared a ‘natural vs with filter’ post. On Instagram, she treated her fans with a happy selfie that she posted with two variations. Dressed in a green tank top, Ankita donned a perfect winged eyeliner. The left side of the collage revealed her natural look. The one on the right came with a filter effect, showing her skin, smooth and blemish-free. In the caption alongside, Ankita expressed her desire to cherish the beauty within. She wrote, “Imagine a world full of self acceptance. Our sense of self acceptance should always be greater than our need for belonging.” “How do we even begin to imagine loving another without loving ourselves unconditionally?” asked Ankita. Finally, she ended with a preachy note that read, “No filters, no judgment, just gratitude and love.”

The 30-year-old wears her heart on her sleeve and her Instagram feed is proof. The Guwahati girl keeps her social media updated with optimistic messages around love and fitness. Her latest inspirational post was the perfect point for all the women to take note. “Chasing my period blues away with a good quick short run. Heart rate and cadence in check. Also, hello from that one pimple right next to my nose that pops up every time during these days.” The post earned some love from husband, who wrote in the comments, “Love the heart rate and cadence.”

Ankita strongly recommends Surya Namaskar and is seen performing regularly herself. She captioned one scenic video, “Everyday mantra - consistency is better than intensity.”

Recently, she shared a lovely compilation video which opened with a question - “How can you marry a person so much older than you?” Ankita keeps talking about how haters and trolls on social media pass remarks on the age difference between her and husband Milind Soman. To answer the question, Ankita wrote, “Concentrate only on love.”

