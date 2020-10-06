Ankita Konwar Gives This Explanation to Troll Who Questioned Milind Soman for Wearing One T-shirt

Ankita Konwar has a message for trolls who are more concerned with her husband’s choice of wearing one t-shirt. In her recent Instagram post, Konwar explained why Milind Soman is seen wearing one T-shirt in most of his posts.

Konwar explained the concept of minimalism, which Soman follows, and expressed her respect for him. She said how in today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, Milind is someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage.

The 29-year-old air hostess also mentioned the harmful effect of consuming more than one should and how it generates unnecessary waste whose effects are not directly seen but do affect the environment in the long run. She said, “Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can.”

Explaining minimalism, Konwar said that it is not about giving up everything and isolating in a cave. The concept is to generate responsibility for one’s choices and thinking before purchasing something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability.

In a world where online shopping and online payments have made fast shopping the norm, Ankita and Milind wish to create a better and sustainable form of fashion. Konwar says that it does sound difficult to follow minimalism and shared her own struggles as she said, “I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work.”

She gave credit to Milind for inspiring her since he is better at following minimalism than her. She urged her followers and those who trolled Soman for following the good cause and said that they should consider the massive amount of waste that their choices generate.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Konwar said, “The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone's greed.”

Milind and Ankita have been married for two years now and continue to inspire netizens on following a healthy lifestyle. Soman’s social media posts have always inspired his fans to follow a healthy diet, and a physical fitness routine. Soman also successfully completed the Florida Ultraman challenge triathlon of 517 km in 2017. The athletic event involved 423km of cycling, a 10km swim and an 84km ultra-marathon.