Ankita Konwar Once Again Tackles Question on Her 26-Year Age Gap with Husband Milind Soman

The age gap between Milind Soman (55) and his wife Ankita Konwar (29) continues to intrigue their fans and followers. It has been three years since the couple tied the knot, but are still facing questions about their relationship. The topic once again popped up during Ankita’s recent interactive session on Instagram. An user asked her, “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of ‘Don’t marry an older man’?"

Ankita explained that stereotypes exist everywhere. She wrote, “Anything that’s not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it’s not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Ankita also responded to several other questions pertaining to fitness and relationship advice in her Instagram Q&A session. A day after, she shared an adorable throwback photo with Milind cuddling her from behind and wrote, “#throwback to having the husband in my hair."

Ankita and Milind both share a love for fitness and health. The couple serves as an inspiration for people who want to lead a healthy lifestyle, and are passionate about fitness. Running is one of the physical activities the couple often indulges in together and shares photos and videos of the same.

