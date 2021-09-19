Ankita Konwar Says She Was Abused as a Child in Instagram Reel, Milind Soman Leaves a Sweet Comment

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the very well-liked couples in the industry. They are very popular on social media, with their posts and videos going viral together in no time. The fitness enthusiasts often share glimpses of their intense work-out and training. Recently, Ankita shared a different kind of video, which quickly went viral. Ankita shared an Instagram Reel on the viral audio where a person can be heard saying “It’s trauma baby," and listed out the negative experiences she went through. She was met with an outpouring of love and supportive comments from her fans.

She captioned the post, “Abused as a child, Grew up in hostels, Lived in foreign cities alone, Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, Lost ex lover, Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself. #loveyourself #feelitreelit #keepingitreal.”

Milind took to the comment section and penned a sweet message for her. “You’ve come a long way, baby,” he wrote. VJ Anusha also commented on the post, writing, “My Anki,” with heart emojis.

Some time ago, during an Ask me Anything session on Instagram, Ankita was asked, “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of “I don’t marry an older man?” In response, the former flight attendant and marathon runner said, “Anything that’s not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. It’s not just limited to India. We as a species have the tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexpected, AKA fear."

Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they tied the knot as per Maharashtrian traditions in April, 2018. The couple exchanged wedding vows in Spain a few months later. It was a dreamy “barefoot wedding" in a small forest with a waterfall in the backdrop. When they got married. Milind was 52 and Ankita was 26.

