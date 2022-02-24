Ankita Konwar Teaches Her 'Maharashtrian Guy' Milind Soman 'A Little Assamese', Fan Say 'This is Pure Love'

It has been said that a relationship is all about give and take and to get a better idea of this saying, you may watch Ankita Konwar’s latest Instagram reel. On her feed, Ankita shows her followers how she and her husband Milind Soman learn something from each other every day. Ankita, who hails from Assam, can be seen singing a song in Assamese in her latest Instagram reel. As the reel reached its climax, Ankita was joined by Milind, who also sang in her native language. The text on the video read, “Teaching my Maharashtrian guy a little Assamese.”

Sharing the reel on the social media platform, Ankita added in the caption, “Every day, I learn a little Marathi and he learns a little Assamese. Apna len den ka khel hai (We have a give and take relationship).” The caption was followed by a series of hashtags that read, “language learning,” “soulful songs,” “love,” “happiness,” and “couple things.”

Ankita’s latest Instagram Reel is being lauded by netizens as it shows how love can transcend cultures and languages and promote cultural harmony. One of the viewers commented, “This is pure love and understanding. One of the most beautiful couples.” Another user commented, “More power to this couple.” Many viewers also commended Ankita’s melodious voice, as one user commented, “Such a beautiful voice.”

Besides teaching each other their native languages, Milind and Ankita also pursue their passion for fitness with couple workouts. The couple is often seen running bare feet, across the picturesque landscapes of the country.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Ankita had shared a series of pictures with Milind and mentioned in the caption, “My funny valentine. Sweet comic valentine. You make me smile with my heart. Don't change a hair for me. Not if you care for me. Stay little valentine, each day is Valentine’s Day with you.”

