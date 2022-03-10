Ankita Lokahnde Grooves To Dum Maro Dum With Husband, But Father-in-Law Steals The Show

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are dropping some major couple goals for their fans. The couple who are seen in the reality show, Smart Jodi never shy away from sharing lovey-dovey and mushy posts for one another. But they also keep their fans equally entertained with their fun-filled clips. The recent one to catch attention is the dancing Reel which features Ankita and Vicky grooving to the retro song Dum Maro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. It was Ankita’s father-in-law who has caught the attention of the viewers.

In the clip, Ankita has donned the retro look, what appears to be a marroon-white jump suit and chain sunglasses. Vicky was seen in a simple dark blue track suit with white t-shirt. While Ankita starts the video and grooves to the beats, Vicky is seen entering the scene with a moonwalk and goes on to do some quirky steps which left the Instagram users in splits.

Posting the video, Ankita wrote, “When all the men dance to the same song happy woman’s day to all.” But for netizens, the show stealer was Ankita’s father-in-law, who was seen seated on a sofa behind the couple.

TV actor Kritika Sanger wrote, “Sorry but the show stealer is uncle sitting behind, just too cute.”

A fan also commented, “Papaji at the back is so not interested …love it,” while another wrote, “Piche dekho piche piche to delho (Look at the back).” “I am just looking at the man sitting on the sofa without any reaction.” a third user wrote.

Some even mentioned that they would not be able to dance in front of their in-laws with their better-halves this way. “Amazing you two dance with your dad in the background, just there. my husband and me wouldn’t dare to!” said a user.

On International Women’s Day, Ankita Lokhande had shared a hilarious video featuring her husband, who revealed that he has planned a gift for the actor.

Moments later, he himself shared that the gift is – he won’t be speaking and just listening to his wife.

