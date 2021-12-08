CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Ankita Lokhande Admitted to Hospital, Advised Bed Rest Ahead of Wedding With Vicky Jain
1-MIN READ

Ankita Lokhande Admitted to Hospital, Advised Bed Rest Ahead of Wedding With Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

It is being reported that Ankita Lokhande sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital ahead of her wedding with her boyfriend Vicky Jain.

Entertainment Bureau

All eyes were set on Ankita Lokhande’s wedding with her boyfriend but the actress has been admitted to a hospital ahead of her big day, as per recent reports. On Wednesday, December 8, Pinkvilla reported that Ankita was admitted to a suburban hospital last night due to a leg injury. “Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors," the publication quoted a source as saying. Ankita and Vicky are hosting their wedding functions from December 12-14.

Two days back, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a video of some lovely moments from their pre-wedding festivities. In the video shared by Ankita on Instagram, the soon-to-be-married couple can be seen performing puja together. Ankita captioned the video, “Togetherness! Thankyou @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories #preweddingfestivities #AnVikikahani."

Ankita and Vicky recently celebrated three years of being together. The couple began dating each other in 2018. To celebrate their bond, Ankita shared a post for Vicky which read, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 08, 2021, 13:57 IST