Ankita Lokhande Adorns LBD and Stuns Everybody with Her Goth Look, See Pics

Ankita Lokhande is quite active on social media and lets her fans take a sneak peak in her personal life now and then. She is a stunner and keeps uploading her new looks adorning the trendy fashion online. Lately, she has been subjected to negativity and trolling over the internet after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. But she continues to live her life, paying no heed to trolls.

The actress had to face a lot but now she seems to be getting out of negativity and viewing everything in a positive light. She not only posted her happy pictures but also penned down an optimistic note. She is looking ultra-glamorous and sassy in the pictures. The exquisite little black dress is not only enhancing her beauty but also accentuating her curves. The striking pose she chose to get clicked in, make her look no less than any Victoria Secret Model treading the runway and owning it.

She has definitely channelised the goth look and aced it with a black dress and silver heels. And those curly hair brought that extra grunge to the entire ensemble. The caption she put along the pictures read, “I am who I needed this whole time. #focusonyourself. The picture was clicked by Ankita's brother.

A short time ago, she opened up about her relationship with late ex-boyfriend SSR. She told one of the media houses that people are blaming her for leaving SSR because she chose to remain silent when the couple broke up in 2016.

She even wrote a strong note to dodge the hate comments she receives every time she posts a happy photo or video of dancing. The post read, "When the world around me is going crazy and I’m loosing faith in humanity. I just have to take one look at my dog to know that good still exists."

With this new post, it seems she is back on the track andready to take on the new opportunities.