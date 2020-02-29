Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai Celebrate 10 Years of Friendship with Cutest BFF Photos

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai and Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande are known to share a close bond and are often standing up in each other's support during tough times. On Saturday, Ankita shared a bunch of photos and an Instagram video celebrating their 10-year-long friendship.

The two actresses seem to be having a gala time together as seen in the posts shared by Ankita on her Instagram feed. In the images shared by Ankita, we see Rashami wearing a white outfit while Ankita looks chic in black dress.

The images show the two actresses having fun as they happily pose for the camera with beautiful décor lights in the background.

Ankita also posted an IGTV video welcoming Rashami back from the Bigg Boss 13 house and congratulating her on surviving the journey.

Rashami was locked in the Bigg Boss house when she celebrated her birthday on February 13. However, that didn't hold back her dear friend, Ankita from sharing cute throwback pictures to wish Rashami on the occasion and make her feel good even if she was far.

During a Weekend Ka War episode of Bigg Boss season 13, Rashami had a breakdown moment when she learnt unknown truths about ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan's personal life. Ankita shared a story on her Instagram page, writing, "God Bless You, Be strong and Take your decisions wisely, baby @rashamidesai."

Ankita will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the upcoming film, Baaghi 3, releasing on March 6.