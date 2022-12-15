Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Celebrate Their a Year Of Togetherness In Budapest

From making her small screen debut with Pavitra Rishta and making Archana Deshmukh live in our hearts rent-free to sharing the big screen space with Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika, Ankita Lokhande has come a long way in her career. Not only her professional life but her personal life has been an inspiration for so many. The actress has made us believe in giving a second chance to life.

The couple dated for about 3 years before taking the biggest decision of their lives to get married. Recently, the couple celebrated a year of togetherness and were seen travelling in Budapest.

Upon completing a year, the actress shared a BTS video from their wedding and wrote, “I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.”

She further added, “Happy 1st marriage anniversary to my one and only husband @jainvick.”

Ankita Lokhande’s post is going viral on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing over some of their wedding’s most beautiful moments. Several internet users also wished Vicky and Ankita a happy first wedding anniversary.

One of them commented, “Wishing you 2 Lifelong happiness and Togetherness.” Another wrote, “many more to come, khush raho.” One more said, “Ankita is truly the lover of a kind. She is a giver in love.”

Talking about them, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, they married last year in Mumbai. Several TV celebrities attended their wedding. Previously, the actress was in a six-year relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In Pavitra Rishta, they shared screen time.

Vicky provided her with emotional support after Sushant died in 2020. It is clear that Vicky and Ankita were made for each other.

